Christmas concert and home coming for renowned Fife singer Glen Macnamara

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Acclaimed singer Glenn Macnamara is returning to his home town in Fife for a Christmas concert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the fifth time that the jazz vocalist has staged his Swinging Christmas at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy - it takes place on Saturday, December 21.

Glen returns to the Lang Toun fresh from his star turn as Dean Martin in the Swinging Christmas at the Sands Rat Pack tour and his celebrated West End debut at London’s Adelphi Theatre, This year’s show, under the musical direction of Eliot Murray, will feature a live eight-piece big band that will sweep you into the season with timeless classics and swinging holiday hits. Expect crowd-pleasers like Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!, Winter Wonderland and other festive tunes made famous by the Rat Pack, each delivered with Glenn’s smooth style and backed by the incredible sound of his big band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will also feature special local guest singers, including Ronnie Curran—known affectionately as “the wee man with the big voice”—guaranteeing a night that blends professional musical magic with local heart.

Tickets priced at £25 are available online at http://tickets.glennmacnamara.com or in person at The Heritage Bar on the High Street in Kirkcaldy.