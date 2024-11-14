Christmas concert and home coming for renowned Fife singer Glen Macnamara
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It will be the fifth time that the jazz vocalist has staged his Swinging Christmas at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy - it takes place on Saturday, December 21.
Glen returns to the Lang Toun fresh from his star turn as Dean Martin in the Swinging Christmas at the Sands Rat Pack tour and his celebrated West End debut at London’s Adelphi Theatre, This year’s show, under the musical direction of Eliot Murray, will feature a live eight-piece big band that will sweep you into the season with timeless classics and swinging holiday hits. Expect crowd-pleasers like Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!, Winter Wonderland and other festive tunes made famous by the Rat Pack, each delivered with Glenn’s smooth style and backed by the incredible sound of his big band.
The show will also feature special local guest singers, including Ronnie Curran—known affectionately as “the wee man with the big voice”—guaranteeing a night that blends professional musical magic with local heart.
Tickets priced at £25 are available online at http://tickets.glennmacnamara.com or in person at The Heritage Bar on the High Street in Kirkcaldy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.