Powerpoint To The People is at the Alhambra Theatre on Wednesday, October 19.

Gorman, the star of Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure is at the venue as part of his current UK tour.

This new show sees him continue to combine his unique and critically acclaimed style of stand-up and visual story-telling.

His last tour was the critically acclaimed With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint which, three-times extended, saw him sell out four shows at London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall and the biggest theatres around the UK.