David Bowie: Fife venue hosts show to celebrate music of David Bowie

For Frank in his younger years, I engaged Alan Murrie whom I had seen in his own show My Kind Of Sinatra. He was a dead ringer to play the part.

We sold out our run, then did two years at Edinburgh Fringe, then theatres from Markinch to London before we let it rest.

Alan I still saw regularly as vocalist in The Columbos where he would sing the standards and feature some songs from David Bowie.

Alan Murrie celebrates the music of David Bowie at Kirkcaldy's Kings Live Lounge

It was these interludes that initially sprung the idea for a full Bowie show. I caught up with him this week to see him in rehearsal for a full Evening With David Bowie for a one-off show.

The set list was the hardest part - all too easy to leave out someone’s favourite yet the hits are unavoidable ,but there was enough material for two full shows.

It is a different vocal range too as the Bowie challenge is to reflect the decades of songs with low end vocals in some songs and screaming high the next.

Even the order of songs has been examined over the rehearsal period remembering the light and shade of the material and knowing when to peak then developing two halves of a show with an interval for the audience to recharge their glasses ready for the second set and again with a big finish.

One thing noticeable too is the Bowie resemblance and with build and hairstyle. Alan takes the performance seriously. Even the mannerisms are part of the whole experience.

Looking like the early 2000s’ Bowie with longer hair is the image we will see on stage, and still looking current even after all these years since he passed.