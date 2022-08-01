Edinburgh Fringe: The Fifers set for shows at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival

These include Liam A Black’s premiere as The Glittering Prince of Magic.

He promises beautiful showgirls and jaw dropping illusions at Greenside Nicolson Square (Aug 5-27).

Cameron Young has more magic too as he returns with A Secret Show at Gilded Balloon (Aug 3-28).

Fay Fife, Countess of Fife (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Acclaimed Rockabilly trio The Buick 55s play Argyll Cellar Bar (Aug 10-14 /17-21), while eight-piece soul and funk favourites Lights Out By Nine play the Jazz Bar (Aug 5,6, 26,27). Bruce Davies returns to Valvona and Crolla (Aug 13, 24,26) with Poems, Prayers and Promises, The John Denver Story plus a one-off date on August 19 with his songs of Scotland show – Sing Me A Song.

Kirsten Adamson guests with award winning Dean Owens at EICC (Aug 18th),while Val McDermid’s band Fun Loving Criminal Writers play crime themed classic songs at The Stand’s New Town Theatre (Aug 8th-11).

On August 15, Inverkeithing Community Big Band bring their sassy swing to St Andrews and St Georges West.

Jacqueline Hannan stars in The Kelty Clippie, produced by Fife based Kingdom Theatre (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Just Beatles promise a true tribute concert experience at the Merchants Hall (Aug 15th/23rd) and Kenny Anderson’s alter ego King Creosote and band play a full 2 hour show at the Liquid Room (Aug 6th).

The Countess of Fife - the new band lead by Rezillos’ Fay Fife- play the EICC (Aug 26t, while folk legend Archie Fisher returns to Acoustic Music Centre (Aug 19, 20).

Best selling author Ian Rankin joins Graham Spiers in conversation at the Stands New Town Theatre (Aug 27h) while Baroness Ruth Davidson joins LBC broadcaster Iain Dale at the EICC on Aug 7.

Funbox, known formally as The Singing Kettle, present their interactive family sing along show Funky Farm at Gilded Balloon for children aged up to 10 (Aug 8-11) and, for a nostalgic look at the 1970s, Kelty Clippie The Musical returns after a two-year enforced absence with 12 shows only at Greenside Aug 15-27.