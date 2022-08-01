Lynne McDermott was honoured by Slimming World for the exceptional work she does with her groups which meet in Dysart and Leven.

She has helped more than 100 people to lose weight at her local group every week.A total of 158 members have lost an incredible 554 stones in weight between them - and new members are losing on average at least 4lbs or more in their first week!

Lynne’s commitment to the group earned her the first gold-plus award to be awarded in Scotland by Slimming World.

Lynne McDermott (left) with Margaret Miles Bramwell OBE and founder of Slimming World.

The accolade is given to consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members return week after week.

It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Lynne one of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4000 consultants.

Lynne became a consultant in January 2012 after Slimming World helped her to shed five stones.

She said: “I absolutely love my job. I’m passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake.

“They’re the ones who make our groups the success that they are with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, above all, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.”She added: “They make the group a fun, buzzy place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work. I truly believe I have the best job in the world and I’m incredibly proud of each and every one of my members.

“As a member myself I truly understand how it feels to want to lose weight. I lost five stones with Slimming World which helped me achieve my dream of becoming a mum to my two year old son after years of infertility.”She said the Dysart group had “really put healthy weight loss on the map in east Fife” with members losing an amazing 7750lbs in the last year.

She added: “Obesity is at record levels everywhere, and with 67 per cent of adults in Fife overweight or obese being affected, many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

“It’s never been more important that people who struggle with their weight get the support to make the changes needed to lead healthier lives – both for themselves and their children, too.”

The group meets at Dysart Community Hall every Saturday at 8:00am 9.30am and 11:00am.

The Leven group is held every Thursday at 8:00am and 9.30am.