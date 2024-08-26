Fife theatre group’s Fringe musical on Helen Shapiro comes to Kirkcaldy venue for one night only
Shapiro: A Pop Star Musical takes to the stage of the Esplanade venue on Saturday, August 31, at 7:30pm. Its five-night run sold out the small studio at the new Greenside @ George Street venue where it joined a host of other shows. It now returns to the Lang Toun venue where it held its rehearsals before opening at the world’s greatest arts festival. Ticket details at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/event-details/shapiro-a-pop-star-musical
Kingdom Theatre Company’s new musical tells the story of the early life of pop sensation Helen Shapiro. By the age of 15 in 1961 she had two number one singles, including walking Back To Happiness, and was selling 40,000 records a day.
She’d logged five top ten hits by the time she turned 16 and toured in support with The Beatles, but her career as a star was short lived - it started to wane in her late teens. She has continued to perform and sing, and met the young cast earlier this year as they prepared to bring her story to the stage.
Shapiro: A Pop Star Musical was written by John Murray, Fife Free Press columnist, with original songs from him and local musician Willie Logan, as well as featuring her greatest hits.
Ann-Marie Miller plays the title role, and the cast includes Stuart McLean with support from a young Fife cast of Theo Hart, Amelie Christie and Lily Martin all in their teens, from Dalgety Players, WhyNot? Theatre Company, Limelight Productions and Pirrie Performing Arts.
Amelie is 14 years of age and attends Queen Anne High School and appeared in the Limelight Carnegie Youth production of Les Misérables in June 2024
Lily is aged 12 and attends Dunfermline High School and has voiced over a part in a foreign language film and had the opening dialogue in Macbeth for a charity piece that is in post-production. She is currently rehearsing for The Wizard of Oz, playing Miss Sunshine in Chicago and is starting the Junior Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in September. Theo attends Inverkeithing High School and appeared in both Oliver and Les Misérables in 2024
