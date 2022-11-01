Cupar Youth Musical Theatre is presenting Here We Go Again at Cupar Corn Exchange from November 16-18 - their first show for two years.

Formed 33 years ago as an off shoot from the successful Cupar Amateur Musical Society, the group is a parent committee led charitable organisation for young people aged between 11and 17.

Due to COVID-19 the group had to pause all production. It resumed rehearsals in Spring to prepare for its annual show.

Cupar YMT

Here We Go Again will feature a combination of sketches, singing, and dancing, from Disney numbers to past CYMT productions such as Calamity Jane, Bugsy Malone and High school Musical.

Graham Lumsden, chairman, said: “After two long years of restrictions, having the ability to bring these talented young people back together is incredibly inspiring”

Another first is an opening night pre-theatre dinner offer at 1B Westport, Cupar.

