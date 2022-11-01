Fife theatre group’s return to stage after two-year pandemic break
A Fife theatre group is returning to the stage for the first time since lockdown.
Cupar Youth Musical Theatre is presenting Here We Go Again at Cupar Corn Exchange from November 16-18 - their first show for two years.
Formed 33 years ago as an off shoot from the successful Cupar Amateur Musical Society, the group is a parent committee led charitable organisation for young people aged between 11and 17.
Due to COVID-19 the group had to pause all production. It resumed rehearsals in Spring to prepare for its annual show.
Here We Go Again will feature a combination of sketches, singing, and dancing, from Disney numbers to past CYMT productions such as Calamity Jane, Bugsy Malone and High school Musical.
Graham Lumsden, chairman, said: “After two long years of restrictions, having the ability to bring these talented young people back together is incredibly inspiring”
Another first is an opening night pre-theatre dinner offer at 1B Westport, Cupar.
Tickets at www.thelittleboxoffice.com/cymt