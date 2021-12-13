In Pictures: Behind the scenes at Kirkcaldy's great panto Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

The venue on the Esplanade is playing host to Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty – Scotland’s smallest panto with just five actors, but one packed with jokes, songs and great sketches.
It stars legendary dame, Billy Mack, and has delighted audiences since it opened.
The show runs until early January with some special nights reserved for adults only after New Year.
Here’s our look behind the scenes …
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/arts-and-culture/theatre-and-stage/kirkcaldy-panto-ya-wee-sleeping-beauty-sheer-enjoyment-from-start-to-finish-3487061
