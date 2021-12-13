The first thing you'll see when you enter the room ... and what happens behind the curtain is pure panto magic!
In Pictures: Behind the scenes at Kirkcaldy's great panto Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

There’s a little bit of panto magic happening every night at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 13th December 2021, 7:00 pm

The venue on the Esplanade is playing host to Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty – Scotland’s smallest panto with just five actors, but one packed with jokes, songs and great sketches.

It stars legendary dame, Billy Mack, and has delighted audiences since it opened.

The show runs until early January with some special nights reserved for adults only after New Year.

Here’s our look behind the scenes …

The view from the back of the room at the Kings Live Lounge - and the venue looks fantastic.

Photo: FFp

The five-strong cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

Photo: Fife Free Press

The entrance to the Kings Live Lounge where the magic of panto is delivered every night.

Photo: Fife Free Press

On stage are Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin Mckenzie

Photo: Fife Free Press

