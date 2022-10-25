The stand-up comedian is back at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday, November 19,with his Unblocked show from this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Byrne has been a regular and hugely popular visitor to the Dunfermline venue over the years.

Jason Byrne is back at the Alhambra Theatre

And his new tour sees him back to his very best.

The show packed them in at the McEwen Hall in Edinburgh during the Fringe.