News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Jason Byrne returns to Fife theatre with his hit Edinburgh Fringe show

Jason Byrne makes a welcome return to Fife next month.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 7:45am

The stand-up comedian is back at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday, November 19,with his Unblocked show from this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Byrne has been a regular and hugely popular visitor to the Dunfermline venue over the years.

Read More
Kinghorn RNLI’s dramatic rescue features in BBC documentary
Jason Byrne is back at the Alhambra Theatre

Most Popular

And his new tour sees him back to his very best.

The show packed them in at the McEwen Hall in Edinburgh during the Fringe.

Tickets and more info here: https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/jason-byrne-unblocked/

FifeDunfermlineEdinburgh