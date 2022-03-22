Join Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society at The Tower for their first production in two years

Members of the society feel very fortunate to be able to present the popular operetta, The Yeoman of the Guard, at the Kirk Wynd venue from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9 and they hope that the public will come along and show their support.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The production will be semi-staged and fully costumed, with two pianos used instead of a full orchestra as this will allow the use of the floor space for part of the production.

"With the closure of the Adam Smith Theatre until 2023 using the Old Kirk will be wonderful with its historic setting, and although it may not be perfect for a fully staged show, it is high vaulted, airy and as safe as any alternative venue.

Colonel Fairfax (Nick Temperley) on the left with Sergeant Meryll (Tom Kelman) on guard at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy ahead of Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society's latest production.

"The acoustics within the Old Kirk are amazing when there is a good house.”

The society’s production of The Yeoman of the Guard will be set during the reign of King Henry VIII at the Tower of London, where Colonel Fairfax – played by Nick Temperley – is wrongly accused of sorcery and sentenced to death.

Fairfax hatches a plan to avoid letting his estate fall into the hands of his scheming cousin by secretly marrying Elsie Maynard (Eliza Twaddle), a travelling singer.

She agrees to be blindfolded during the ceremony and expects to be a wealthy widow upon Fairfax’s imminent death leaving her free to marry her lover, Jack Point (played by Robin Ozog).

However, not all goes to plan as Fairfax escapes and chaos ensues, followed by further romantic complications.

Audiences are invited to join the society for a story of intrigue, romance, heartbreak and a little mischief.

Performances will be at 7pm on Thursday and Friday, with a matinee on the Saturday at 5pm.

Tickets, priced £14, £12 concession and £6 child/student, can be purchased via email [email protected] or by phone on 07870901606 or 01592 594813.

Tickets are also available from cast members, or at the door ahead of the performance, although advance booking is preferred.

