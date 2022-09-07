Kelty Clippie returns to Fife for a show after two-week Fringe run

The Kelty Clippie takes to the stage at the Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, September 24.

It had a two-week run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last month.

Based on the classic Scots song by John Watt, Kelty Clippie first played the Fringe in 2018 and sold out all shows that year as well as 2019.

Jacqueline Hannan in the Kelty Clippie (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Two sold out theatre shows at Carnegie Hall followed along with a capacity audience at Lochgelly Theatre. This is likely to be its last show this year.

It features Jacqueline Hannan as conductress Maggie Blair, and Linton Osborne as Bob the driver with a supporting cast in a show packed with humour and songs.

Linton and John Ford will also open the show with Scottish songs before a refreshments break.