Kelty Clippie returns to Fife for a show after two-week Fringe run
A Fringe show inspired by a Fife great is returning to the Kingdom.
The Kelty Clippie takes to the stage at the Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, September 24.
It had a two-week run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last month.
Based on the classic Scots song by John Watt, Kelty Clippie first played the Fringe in 2018 and sold out all shows that year as well as 2019.
Two sold out theatre shows at Carnegie Hall followed along with a capacity audience at Lochgelly Theatre. This is likely to be its last show this year.
It features Jacqueline Hannan as conductress Maggie Blair, and Linton Osborne as Bob the driver with a supporting cast in a show packed with humour and songs.
Linton and John Ford will also open the show with Scottish songs before a refreshments break.
Mandy Hunter from Linton Lane said 'We are very much looking forward to hosting Kelty Clippie straight from the Edinburgh Fringe success.