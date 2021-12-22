Kirkcaldy’s wee panto on hold as cast and venue weigh up options

The show at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre was put on hold until after Christmas following the test results.

Now producers and the venue are assessing their options for Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced stringent new restrictions on numbers attending events.

The Esplanade venue only holds 100 people for each performance, but with the reintroduction of social distancing, it means it would have to slash its capacity should any further shows take place.

The cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty (Pic: John Murray)

The double whammy has meant putting everything on hold pending discussions with the cast, the venue and its trustees.

The show opened at the start of the month and, and was an instant hit with audiences.

Billed as “a love letter to Kirkcaldy”, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty featured a cast of five led by panto legend Billy Mack.

It is the single biggest venture undertaken by the venue since it relaunched, and a huge amount of work had gone in behind the scenes to make sure the building looked its best for audiences.

A positive COVID test saw some performances cancelled.

This was followed by a second positive test, prompting the decision to put the panto on hold until December 27 when periods of self isolation would be completed.

The venue described the move as “the saddest of days.”

In a statement, it said: “We cannot tell you how dreadful we feel telling you - our wonderful audience - who have supported our wee show from the very start, this news, and know how very disappointed you will all be.

“However, we know you will understand that our priority now must be to keep everyone safe.”

The team remain keen to continue with the panto as soon as it was safe to do so.

Its statement added: “We are determined to resume performances as soon as we possibly can.

"The whole "Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty" company and everyone at the Kings hope you all stay safe and well this Christmas and thank you for your patience and understanding. We will be back!!”

Following the First Minister’s announcement, the cast met with trustees to look at all the options.

