Ken Lonsdale (84) has been putting on the spectacular light show for two years now as a way to give something back to the charity after it had supported his wife Janice before she sadly passed away.

No stranger to raising cash for worthy causes, Ken, who is also an expert gardener, also sells plants in the summer in order to support charity.

Ken Lonsdale at the front of his house showing his light show. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

He said: “I always like to put a donation in the pot, but I never think that I put enough in, so that’s why I put on the light show to try to raise a little bit extra.

"I never ask for payment from people to see the lights or for my plants, I just ask them to leave a donation no matter how small it may be as every little bit helps.”

Ken gives all of the donations he receives to the terminal illness charity Marie Curie as it has a special place in his heart.

Ken is raising money for Marie Curie with donations from visitors who come to see his house. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"My wife Janice passed away two years ago – we were married for 55 years, she was my soulmate.

"In my head I have a debt to Marie Curie that I can never repay, so with my light show and plants I’m hoping to fill the donation pot a little bit more.”

Visitors to Ken’s display in Falkland View can leave a donation in a box he has left on his wall.

The front of Ken's house in all of its glory. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"I leave it through the day and take it in at night.

"When I get up in the morning there is money left on my wall from people leaving small donations – it really is amazing!

"We have a great community around here.

"Everyone loves my lights and my neighbours look after me as well as each other.”

Councillor Ian Cameron said: “Ken is a credit to the community and that it is acts of kindness like this that shows such empathy that generates positivity.

"It provides an opportunity for the community to share in the benefit of helping others – well done Ken Lonsdale!”

