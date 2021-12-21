Omicron in Fife: Confirmed cases show rise over past 48 hours

Cumulative figured for the region started with a single case of the highly transmissible new COVID variant on December 5.

But, ten days later the total started to accelerate, jumping from just two to 15 within 24 hours.

The total has continued to up each day, , according to data published by the Scottish Government.

Omicron

December 16 saw the region’s total rise to 21 and then 31 on the 17th, with a further eight cases on the 18th.

In the last 48 hours that figure rose to 50 and then 55.

It comes as NHSFife launches a major drive to get booster vaccines to as many Fifers as possible with walk-in clinics at its major centres amid fears the new variant will transmit rapidly.

Fife’s figure compares to 60 confirmed cases in Forth Valley, and 32 in Tayside.

