New comedy in Fife celebrates cup win that launched a legendary Celtic team

Celtic fans will relish Bend it Like Bertie, which relives their team’s epic 1965 Scottish Cup final win against Dunfermline Athletic– the club’s first trophy under legendary manager Jock Stein.

The play by Jim Orr celebrates the part played by one of the club’s most celebrated players – Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, who scored two goals in the Hampden Park final.

The Celtic hero, who died last year, gave his approval to the script, which focuses on the lives of two fervent fans, Danny and Denise, during the team’s run to the final.

Des McLean with Bertie Auld.

Auld had returned to Celtic from Birmingham in early January and played a major role in the cup-winning run, and he later claimed to the final was his favourite game.

This Cup win, secured with a late winner, proved to be the launchpad for Jock Stein’s all-conquering Celtic team of the late 60s and early 70s.

Jim said: “At that time, Celtic had no reputation in European or world football and they had not won the league or cup in 12 years.

“On top of that, they faced a disillusioned support - a club very much in the shadow of Rangers.”

Des McLean, who plays Auld, adds: “The play is an emotional rollercoaster, that all Celtic fans, and all football fans young and old, will love.”

The play also features River City star Jimmy Chisholm.