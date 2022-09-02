New youth theatre group launches in the Levenmouth area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckhind Players – a community drama ensemble based in Buckhaven – is starting up a Junior & Youth Theatre.

In the classes, young people will get the chance to explore drama and theatre performance, as well as get the opportunity to try their hand at other threatre roles, such as props, make-up and costumes.

There are two age groups. The Junior section for age 8-12 years will meet on Sundays, between 12.30pm and 2pm; and the Youth section for age 12-16 years will also meet on Sundays, between 4.15pm and 5.45pm.

Rachel-Jane Morrison, director and chair of Buckhind Players, said: “The youth groups will have a chance to explore their creativity, boost their confidence and improve on their talents.

“They will have the chance to try not just acting and performing but also set design, make-up and costume – all the traits of the theatre.

"The classes are taught with fun and making friends at the forefront, but they will also benefit from professional mentorship for those aiming for a career in the show business industry.

“The classes are affordable and accessible – and we hope to be putting on main stage shows in the new year.”

The cost is £1 per session, and the junior and youth groups will meet at Buckhaven Community Education Centre, Kinnear Street, Buckhaven.