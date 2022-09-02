Fife Fest is all set to rock to some top tribute acts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Fest, at Silverburn Park, will take place on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11, and promises to be a festival for all the family to enjoy.

The Saturday line-up includes The Copycat Killers, Ultimate Coldplay, Simple Minded, Subartic Monkeys and Deacon Blues.

Sunday’s progamme features Definitely Oasis, The Mumford and Sons Experience, MacFleetwood, The Gerry Cinnamon Experience, and Blondie tribute Dirty Harry.

Fife Fest is a great weekend for all the family – with some top music acts and lots to keep children entertained.

Last year’s festival was a big success and organisers are hoping for a similar fun-filled and music-packed weekend this time too.

Jordan Black, one of the organisers, said: “Fife Fest will be a fantastic festival for families and the local community to enjoy a great weekend of music and entertainment from some of the top tribute bands in the UK along with some of our own local talent.

“Our venue is unquestionably one of the best green spaces in Fife.

“We are taking over Silverburn Park’s Festival Green. Our two big tents will be tree lined, which makes for a great atmosphere. We can’t wait to rock Silverburn Park.

“There’s a real family-feel to the festival, and last year we had a great mix of young and old.

“There will be entertainment for the younger ones. This year we have a large inflatable bouncy castle for the kids. Face painting and face glitter too.

“Kingdom FMs Kingdom Kids will be our charity partners, and they will be here over the weekend with giveaways and activities.

“We will also have a range of the best street food vendors.”

This year’s Fife Fest has attracted a number of sponsors, including Fife Properties and TMA Accountants.

The entertainment begins at noon on both days.

The 2021 Fife Fest sold out in advance, and tickets are selling fast for this year’s festival. Tickets are currently on sale at www.skiddle.com/festivals/fifefest.