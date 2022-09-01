Jack Vettriano: No plans to reschedule signing with fans after last minute cancellation
There are no plans to reschedule the Kirkcaldy Galleries’ signing session cancelled by Jack Vettriano at the last minute.
The artist was due in town yesterday to meet fans at his Early Years exhibition to sign copies of the catalogue.
The free unticketed event saw many people arrive early only to be left disappointed when it was announced he was unable to attend “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
Vettriano also postponed his sold out evening ‘In Conversation’ event with Sir Ian Rankin at nearby St Bryce Kirk - just as the author’s train pulled into town.
The no-show was a huge disappointment for the hundreds of fans who had bought tickets to hear him talk about his Fife roots and the importance of Kirkcaldy to them.
Staff from OnFife were at the door of the closed venue last night to explain what had happened to anyone turning up unaware of the late cancellation.
Hopes of a return to carry out the meet and greet signing at the exhibition have now been dashed.
Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development at Fife Cultural Trust - which is hosting the major exhibition of his early work - said: “While it is very disappointing for everyone involved, it is not uncommon for circumstances to change within the delivery of events, often due to emergency occurrences,
“We are not looking to arrange an alternative date as Jack’s team has indicated he would not be able to reschedule in the short-term.”
The team at the galleries is now sorting out refunds for fans who had bought tickets for the evening event.