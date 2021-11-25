A limited number of seats removed from the Kirkcaldy venue as part of a £3m refurbishment are being put up for auction.

They come in twos or threes, and the silent bids could help generate £10,000 to open up the excitement of theatre to more people at all the trust’s venues through the creation of resources for people with neurodiverse conditions and with visual and hearing impairments.

Bidding is now open and runs until December 5.

Verdi Clark, theatre programme manager, with some of the Adam Smith Theatre chairs going under the hammer

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development, said: “The Adam Smith means so much to so many people, from generations who’ve sat in the same seats every year for the Christmas panto to mums and dads who’ve proudly watched their offspring take to the stage.

“This auction offers a one-off opportunity to own a part of the theatre.

“It is also a great opportunity to show your support for our theatres, which have been so badly hit by the pandemic while at the same time helping to broaden accessibility to the experience, be that for a child with autism who finds a normal performance overwhelming to someone who is visually impaired.

“We urge you to dig deep to help us reach our target so that together we can truly broaden access to the magic of theatre for those to whom it’s less accessible. Good luck with your bids!”

The auction will run until midnight on Sunday December 5.

Moe details at https://www.onfife.com/venues/adam-smith-theatre/adam-smith-chair-auction/

