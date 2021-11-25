The traditional street lights in the pedestrianised zone, east and west ends of the High Street will be missing after Fife Council ran into problems.

Issues emerged with the infrastructure needed to light up the main shopping zone.

Fife Council stressed that Christmas hadn't been cancelled with a new market planned, and the Mercat’s traditional events getting underway this weekend.

Uncertainty surrounds Kirkcaldy's Christmas lights this year.

The lights have been organised by Kirkcaldy4All for a number of years, but the closure of the BID company left it to the council to step in..

A council spokesman said: “We have not directly managed the practical delivery of Christmas lights in Kirkcaldy for many years.

"There are various checks and tests around hanging lights across a street with public safety the overriding factor.

“There are also life expectancy issues for the infrastructure supporting the lights – mainly fixings and wires plus the condition of existing lights.”

But Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said there are still activities planned which will inject festive cheer into the heart of Kirkcaldy.

He said: “We want this Christmas to be as bright and cheery as it can be, and there is a huge responsibility on officers in terms of testing and public safety.

“There are plans to make the town centre come alive for Christmas with the Mercat, Greener Kirkcaldy and Love Oor Lang Toun and the final piece, hanging the lights, is still a work in progress at this stage.”

