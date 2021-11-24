Festive lights have been switched on in the High Street and Burntisland Road thanks to Lesley Reid on behalf of Kinghorn Community Council, who has been organising the campaign to put a sparkle back into the town.

New lights were installed last year after the old Christmas lights broke and were then removed by Fife Council.

But, thanks to fundraising efforts from locals, replacement lights from Blachere Illuminations in Ladybank were bought lighting up the High Street last December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Reid, pictured with husband John and family, who has been organising the campaign to raise funds for Kinghorn Christmas lights. Pic: Scott Louden.

This year, people have rallied round once again to pay for new lamppost sockets for an extra four festive lights on Burntisland Road.

Local resident Lesley said: “After yet another difficult year, the Christmas lights are up again up to bring some festive cheer to Kinghorn.

"There will be an extra four lights on Burntisland Road for which we need to pay over £1500 for the new lamp post sockets.

Lesley Reid, pictured with husband John and family, who has been organising the campaign to raise funds for Kinghorn Christmas lights. Pic: Scott Louden.

"The annual cost of install, removal and storage is around £3000 and hopefully will be council funded.

“The new sockets have been bought thanks to the generosity of locals and businesses – we have received funds of nearly £3000!

"A massive thank you to Paul Skinner from Scotia Bathrooms, Black Rock 5, Crown Tavern, The Ship, Cassia Salvona, Paddleboard Fife, Kinghorn Taekwondo, Roastie Toastiez and everyone who gave through Just Giving and the collection boxes in the butchers, Crown Tavern and Post Office.

"We will have some extra money left but that will go towards next year.

"We may buy some more ex-hire lights at a fraction of cost again, but we will still need to fund lamppost sockets. Hopefully next year we can plan some fundraising events rather than just giving.”

Lesley said enquiries were made to the council about the possibility of year-round coloured string lights at the harbours at Kinghorn and Pettycur, but unfortunately, the lamp posts at both locations are not suitable.

But she added: “I am really delighted at local businesses and everyone who has donated.

" The lights really cheer everyone up.”

If anyone still wants to donate, this will go in the fund for next year, please visit: Just Giving/Kinghorn Lights

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.