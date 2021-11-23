Fife taxi operators told to check vehicle safety after first time pass rate falls

The region’s regulation and licensing committee has expressed its concern after annual inspections carried out over the last three months in west FIfe saw almost one in 10 vehicles fail routine tests.

Of 99 vehicles tested in the area in August, September and October, a total of 91 passed first time equating to a percentage pass rate of 92%.

That was significantly down on the area’s 99% pass rate in 2019, and lower than the rate for the Kirkcaldy area where 114 out of 117 vehicles passed during tests over the same three-month period in 2021.

Taxi operators saw rise in number of first time fails in the regular checks

Tom Henderson, Fife Council’s service fleet manager, commented: “Although it’s disappointing that this report shows a decrease in the first time pass rate from 2019, the operators whose vehicles passed the test first time should be congratulated for their first class efforts in continuing to maintain their cars to a very high standard at this very difficult time.”

Failure reasons ranged from broken springs and faulty lights to a leaky brake pipe and a missing wheel nut.

With the busy festive season approaching, committee members have encouraged all operators to ensure their maintenance regime is thorough and keeps the public’s safety to the fore at all times.

As well as considering random testing of vehicles, the committee may deem it appropriate to invite those operators whose vehicles failed the test to a meeting to discuss maintenance procedures further.

