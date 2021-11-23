The first of two online engagement events is due to be held this week by developer Scotia Homes, which is set to bring forward a detailed planning application for Madras College’s old Kilrymont Road campus in the new year.

A proposal of application notice for the development has now been submitted by the company, and concentrates on the northern portion of the campus site - taking in the school’s playing fields.

Those plans are running alongside Scotsman Development Limited’s wider plans for a mixed-use development concentrating on the former school buildings and surrounding area.

Martin Forbes, land and planning manager at Scotia Homes, said: “This marks an exciting time as we bring forward plans to develop around 100 high quality homes, including 30% affordable, on the playing fields at the former Madras College in St Andrews.

“North east Fife is a key growth area for Scotia and I am delighted to be able to bring forward our plans to the local community over the coming months.”

An online live chat session has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 24, from 3pm to 7pm, where people can talk directly to the project team.

A second session has been arranged for February 4, 2022, again between 3pm and 7pm.

A dedicated website has also been set up where members of the public can view the plans and comment their feedback.

It can be accessed at www.scotiakilrymont.consultationonline.co.uk

Mr Forbes added: “I am delighted that the local community and all those with an interest in St Andrews will have an opportunity to view and comment on the proposals.

“While I am disappointed that I cannot personally welcome everyone to a public exhibition given the current restrictions, we welcome the opportunity to receive questions and feedback from local residents and other interested parties through our online consultation.”

The proposals for the Kilrymont Road site are progressing after the multi-million pound replacement for Madras College opened at Langlands earlier this year, with the former campus was marked for sale by Fife Council for development purposes in December 2019.

According to the project timescales, the development - if approved - could be completed by 2026.

