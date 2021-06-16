Recruitment launch for new Fife based youth theatre project

A new youth theatre project is set to be launched in Fife

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 4:30 pm

The Young Quines project is now recruiting for roles which will lead the initiative across the next 12 months.

It is run by Stellar Quines, the award winning theatre company - and will put young women’s voices at the very heart of its work.

The company is recruiting for three creative practitioners and four emerging creative practitioners.

Stellar Quines

The roles will be based in Anstruther, Kirkcaldy, Lochgelly or Levenmouth.

They are specifically aimed at emerging theatre-practitioners or established artists looking to develop their participatory arts practice.

The company says Young Quines will put young women’s voices at the heart of the work by offering a youth theatre programme that will be co-designed with the participants in response to their wants, needs and interests.

For more information on the new project, and how to apply, visit the Stellar Quines website: https://www.stellarquines.com/2021/06/15/vacancies-creative-practitioners-and-emerging-creative-practitioners/

Fife