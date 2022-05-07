Rock Of Ages: From Coronation Street to centre stage of rock musical in Edinburgh

It hits the Playhouse Theatre on Tuesday, May 10 until next Saturday 14th.

And for Kevin, a huge music fan, it’s a dream role after playing in many bands over the years.

He said: “It’s incredible to be able to put your two passions together – one being of course acting and the spoken word and the other being music, which is something I’ve loved throughout my life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock Of Ages Musical (Pic: Richard Davenport)

“To put those together is a perfect marriage, and in a vehicle such as Rock of Ages it is a whole lot of fun as well!”

The jukebox show is packed with rock classics from the 80s and is based on the hit movie of the same name which starred Tom Cruise.

It’s set around an LA club facing closure from the local council - and the bid to save it. Add in a love story and wrap it around a soundtrack featuring everyone from Whitesnake to Foreigner, and you have the perfect rock musical.

Kevin Kennedy

Kevin plays the Dennis , owner of The Bourbon Room, and a devotee of the sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll lifestyle.

He said: “He’s given all these now legendary bands their stars and he’s been in bands himself. He’s also embraced the drug culture and intense sexuality of the 1980s with much enthusiasm and regularity!

“He’s a very interesting man to play – he’s got a good heart at his core but he’s a child of his culture and loves his sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll! He’s a lot of fun to play!”

And the fact the show is set in the 80s takes the former soap star back to his own younger days.

Rock Of Ages Musical (Pic: Richard Davenport)

“I was a young-ish man in the 1980s and not a huge fan of some dance music, so the last refuge of guitar music to a certain extent was that brilliant American glam-rock that we showcase in Rock of Ages,” he said.

“They play their own instruments and perform live on stage so I had a huge respect for that.”

As for his own favourite song in the show, he picks the entire finale - “just one big fat rock ’n’ roll number.”

“Fans can just expect to have a great time,” he said.

“If you’re a seasoned theatre-goer or you’ve never been to a show before you will have a lot of fun. If you want to come dressed in your leather trousers and embrace your inner 80s rock star then do that!

“Even bring along an inflatable guitar if you want – everything is just a whole lot of fun.”