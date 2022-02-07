Rothes Halls hosts live show celebrating rock  ‘n’ roll legends who recorded at Sun Records

The official Sun Records Show comes to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Sunday, April 2.

Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, discovered many of the pioneers - including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few.

This concert takes audience back to the 1950s and brings the music of that era to life once more.

The fast-moving production’s eye for detail - it has been rehearsed in an exact replica of the Sun Recording studio and features the original musical instruments of the era with a youthful cast of consummate musicians – has gained the official stamp of approval of Sun.

And it features classic tracks from the biggest names who recorded there.

John Singleton, president of the Sun Entertainment Corporation said: “From the record label that invented rock ’n’ roll, Sun Records The Concert is the only production officially endorsed by Sun Records.

“Sam Philips’ recorded the ‘perfect imperfection’ of music. . . how songs were meant to sound live on stage. Sun Records The Concert captures that perfect imperfection perfectly – in a two-hour spectacular that’ll leave you calling out for more!

“This is a production that lets the music tell the Sun Records story like it is.”And he added: “Take your seat and witness the birth of rock’n’roll – as it really happened.”

Tickets for Sun Records, The Concert, cost just £25 and are available from onfife.com or by calling the the box office on (01592) 611101.

