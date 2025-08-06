Scotsquad star Jordan Young’s one man show brings him full circle to Kirkcaldy stage

Fife actor Jordan Young returns to the venue where he first stepped on to a stage when he brings his new acclaimed one-man play to Kirkcaldy.

The star of River City and Scots Squad has enjoyed five-star reviews for Man’s Best friend, which comes to the Adam Smith Theatre on September 20, bringing him full circle.

Jordan, who hails from Cupar, said: “I used to go to the panto at the Adam Smith as a kid and the first time I was ever on a stage was there, when I was one of the kids picked from the audience to go up during a panto. My family were regular visitors to the Adam Smith back in the day and I’m genuinely delighted to be going back there."

The Tron Theatre Company production, written by top Scottish playwright Douglas Maxwell, deals with love, loss, loneliness and companionship. While dogs are a key part of the story, you don’t need to be a dog-lover to relate to the hilarious character observations.

Jordan Young brings his one man show, Man's Best Friend, to the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Mihaela Bodlovic)

A shorter version of the play first debuted as one of the highly acclaimed A Play, A Pie & A Pint series at Òran Mór in Glasgow while this tour will bring a full high-quality staging with Tron main stage production values to the Adam Smith.

It’s also shone the spotlight back on Jordan who has become one of Scotland’s best known actors.

As well as his work on television, he has established himself as one of the stars of the country’s biggest annual panto at the Kings Theatre/Festival Theatre in Edinburgh where he teams up annually wit the doyen of dames, Alan Stewart, and leading baddie, Grant Stott.

This new touring production gives him the stage all to himself, and the critics have liked what they have seen, hailing his performance as “masterful”, “astoundingly layered” and “remarkable.”

Added Douglas: “A one person show is an intimate thing, but it can create a powerful theatrical connection between a skilled storyteller and an audience, built in empathy, imagination and shared experience, which in the end becomes something much bigger. That’s also what Man’s Best Friend is about. Our need to connect with the world, to be of use, to be bigger. And dogs. It’s also about dogs.”

Ticket details at onfife.com