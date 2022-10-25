Two Christmas shows unveiled at Kirkcaldy venues

I have always been a fan of Kirkcaldy singer Glenn Macnamara, and after seeing him in private shows and pubs booked him to play Lochgelly Theatre for the Adult Learners Awards.

He opened with the Harry Connick Jnr arrangement of It Had To Be You and went down a storm.

Since then, he has become an international star playing on cruises, London venues like the Dorchester, Savoy and Ronnie Scott’s with the big band and next month will be launching a brand-new cocktail hot spot in London’s West End.

Glenn Macnamara and La Dolce Vita Swing Collective

Kirkcaldy can welcome Glenn on December 23 at the Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd along with the Eliot Murray Big Band for a Swinging Christmas and a BYOB policy.

Special guest is the wee man with the big voice, Ronnie Curran, and the show will feature some great Michael Bublé festive favourites along with some Rat Pack classics along the way.

Glenn told me: “This is the big band I played with on the world’s most exclusive cruise ship, and we are all delighted to be in Fife’s oldest venue’.

Before that, La Dolce Vita Swing Collective returns to the Kings Live Lounge for the Cool Yule Christmas Show on Monday December 19.

Vocalist Tony Delicata told me: “Last year we came in on the pantomime night off and sold out the show prompting us to return this year for a great singalong party.”

With classics like That’s Amore and Fly Me To The Moon we get a Vegas feel only to be coaxed into Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow, The Christmas Song and Frosty The Snowman as the festive spirit kicks in.

At last year’s show when they encored with New York New York and by then the audience were already on their feet.

Tickets from kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com to see Tony and the boys as this show forms part of a Scottish tour.