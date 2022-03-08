Young Fifers join former Eastenders star on stage for a night of musical magic

The Glasgow Philharmonia SCIO charity is bringing its Movies to Musicals show to the Alhambra Theatre on Saturday and Sunday (March 12-13) after six sell out performances in Glasgow before lockdown.

It is headlined by John who stepped in at the last minute to save the show, and will feature some young performers from the Kingdom, including 12-year old Aaron MacGrgeor who has just finished performing as Gavroche in Les Miserables’ UK and Ireland Tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poster for Movies to Musicals

The youngster said: “I have been part of Movies to Musicals for 4 years and I love it. It’s so much fun and everyone works so hard. We are a team and I can’t wait to do the shows at my local theatre next weekend.”

Movies To Musicals features songs from shows including Legally Blonde, Grease, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, School of Rock, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables and many more.

Its star made his name in Eastenders, but ha appeared on stage in many musicals.

John stepped in with a month to go to replace X Factor star Niki Evans who has taken on the role of Mrs Johnstone again in Blood Brothers.

Ross Gunning, producer, said: “After a difficult time for the Arts industry, it’s lovely to be back, and this time at our new venue of the Alhambra Theatre! The audiences are definitely in for an incredible show.

Ticket details from the box office or here: https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/movies-to-musicals/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.