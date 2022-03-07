Fife is first Scottish health board to employ up to 40 international nurses in new staffing initiative

NHS Fife has worked with Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to employ up to 40 registered nurses in the Kingdom in the coming months.

The first recruits at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy were personally welcomed today by Humza Yousaf MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

Kesia Chandy and Shincy Raju, both from India, and Eric Bautista from the Philippines have taken up permanent roles as staff nurses at the hospital.

Kesia Chandy and Shincy Raju, both from India, and Eric Bautista from the Philippines have taken up permanent roles in Fife, and today they were welcomed by Humza Yousaf.

Both Eric and Shincy arrived in Fife after leaving nursing roles in the United Arab Emirates, taking up positions within theatres and intensive care respectively, while Kesia joins from her home country of India and will also be working in the Intensive Care Unit.

Of his new role in Fife, Eric said: “It was obviously a big decision to move to Scotland but it felt like a really good opportunity, and one I didn’t want to miss. I’m really enjoying it so far and everyone has been so welcoming to us since we arrived.

“The hospital here is quite different from others I have worked in but I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can in the weeks to come, and getting used to how things are done here so that I can become an important part of the nursing team on the ward.”



The new recruits are part of a wider project to enhance and expand NHS Fife’s nursing workforce, with Fife becoming the first health board in Scotland to welcome international recruits into the workforce.

After achieving significant successes in their own international recruitment efforts, Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has become specialists in attracting experienced nursing staff from overseas to a range of clinical roles.

While the first cohort of international recruits in Fife are taking up posts within the acute hospital, some of the nurses joining through the partnership programme will also take up community nursing role.

They are provided with a package of support from NHS Fife including access to nursing accommodation, orientation tours and pastoral care to help them settle into life in Scotland.

The new staff will initially work in supporting roles for a period of around 12 weeks ahead of completing their objective structed clinical examination test which allows the group to become UK registered nurses with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The programme will also see as many as three qualified radiographers recruited internationally to posts in Fife over the coming year.

Janette Owens, NHS Fife’s director of nursing, said: “We have had considerable success in recent years in attracting newly qualified nursing staff to join us.

“However, it’s important also that we look beyond the established recruitment routes to help us enhance our nursing workforce.

“Having Shincy, Eric and Kesia join us is really pleasing and they each bring considerable knowledge and expertise to their respective roles.”

Mr Yousaf said: “I’m delighted to meet NHS Fife’s new international nursing recruits, who will bring valuable skills and experience to help provide the best possible healthcare to patients.

“I wish Kesia, Shincy and Eric well as they join the hard-working and professional team in Fife.”

