More than 1500 youngsters are involved in the project designed by Hand Picked from CR Smith to build bridges between the classroom and local businesses.

The programme is currently being delivered at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, Lochgelly High and Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline

It will then move on to Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy, and Glenrothes and Dunfermline High Schools later in the year.

Adam Jackson is joined at the Lochgelly Employability Hub by representatives from the school, Lloyds Banking Group, Hand Picked and Nicola Scully from the Scottish Government.

The six-week programme, will take S4-S6 pupils through company recruitment processes and effective job seeking skills including CV writing, cover letters and interviews.

Guiding them through the first programmes are representatives from 13 local companies, including The HR Booth, HPE financial services, Blackadders solicitors, Kingdom Homes, FiFab, Lloyds Banking Group, CR Smith, SRUC, Semefab, Trend Technologies, Bosch Rexroth, Fife Council Social Care, and Fife Council Out of School Club who have all received training from Hand Picked.

More employers are being sought for the later courses.

Pauline McGeevo, project manager, said: “We’re delighted that more schools are adopting our programme.

“Working closely with Developing the Young Workforce in Fife and a range of different employers means we are able to have a real impact on the pupils we connect with, helping them understand what employers look for when recruiting new staff, and giving them the confidence to go after the jobs they want.

“All our volunteer employers work with our lesson plans and are trained on the material, but each brings their own unique experience and realities of working in business to the class. We know that meeting employers whilst at school can have a transformative impact for the young people.”