150th Open: Rusacks St Andrews and Janettas Gelateria create special edition dessert

Rusacks St Andrews’ executive chef Derek Johnstone has collaborated with local gelateria Jannettas and Loch Lomond Whisky to create a special dessert that will be served in the restaurant 18, and The Bridge.

The limited-edition Loch Lomond Whiskies Spirit of The Open Ice Cream has been created by renowned ice cream maker Owen Hazel, of Jannettas, using Loch Lomond’s The 150th Open St Andrews Special Edition, which will be served as part of the special dessert topped with a whisky salted butterscotch sauce and a whisky snap biscuit.

The whisky is the official spirit of The Open and Owen has drawn on the 114-year-old heritage of his family gelateria to produce a unique ice cream that will only be available during The Open and the rest of the month.

Owen Hazel, co-owner Jannettas, and Derek Johnston, Executive Chef of Rusacks St Andrews, with their 150th Open-inspired special dessert, exclusively available in The Bridge and 18 Restaurant and Bar, and Jannettas Gelateria. (Photo: Chris Watt Photography)

Meanwhile, in 18’s bar, manager Kevin Durand and head pastry chef Chris Nurse have created a bespoke cocktail that pays homage to the heritage of The Open.

The 1873 is a tribute to the 13th Open in 1873, the first to be held at the Old Course. Scottish golfer Tom Kidd won the competition and was presented with the Claret Jug on home turf.

The 1873 draws upon Scottish flavours with Nadar Vodka used as the cocktail base spirit. Nadar, meaning nature in Gaelic, is made in Angus by Arbikie Distillery. The Hazelnut chocolate garnish for the cocktail has been created by Chris and complements the Wray & Nephew white rum.

The limited-edition Loch Lomond Whiskies Spirit of The Open Ice Cream. (Photo: Chris Watt Photography)

Derek said: “Since opening last year, our whole team has been looking forward to being part of The Open. It is right on our doorstep and 18 offers the finest views of the world’s most famous golf course, so we wanted to create something truly unforgettable to mark 150 years of the championship.

“I’ve particularly enjoyed developing a dish with Jannettas’ ice cream that complements the peach, pear and vanilla notes of Loch Lomond whisky with the smoky finish of the spirit in a classic dish that can be enjoyed by visitors to this very special Open.”