150th Open: Free bike checks to encourage cycling in St Andrews

With St Andrews hosting the 150th Open this month, the town is set to be busier than ever.

By Kevin McRoberts
Friday, 1st July 2022, 8:21 am

Fife Council is encouraging residents and those who work locally to walk, wheel or cycle around the town to help ease road congestion. Walking, wheeling, cycling or public transport are healthier, more environmentally friendly and affordable alternatives to private car use for many people.

As part of the council’s commitment to helping transform daily journeys or commutes into travel that is healthier and better for the environment, bike checks are available to help local people keep their bicycle up to speed.

Cyclists can get free bike checks in St Andrews during the first half of July.

Free ‘Dr Bike’ sessions are running at Church Square, South Street, July 2-17, 10am-6pm, where bikes will get a full health check to help people get out and about actively. These checks are really useful for those whose bike has been in storage for a while, or needs a check-up after wear and tear.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment, said: “Travelling actively will make it easier for many local people to access shops, services and facilities.

“Cars are the largest producer of transport-related carbon emissions and a huge number of vehicle journeys are one kilometre or less. We know that The Open means St Andrews will be busier than ever, so swapping to sustainable transport options, where possible, can help cut congestion, as well as take a step towards tackling the climate emergency."

To find out more visit the council’s 150th Open active travel page.

