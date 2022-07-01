150th Open: St Andrews accommodation providers work together to promote golf

The resort’s golf course – the award-winning Duke’s Course at Craigtoun – has formed a partnership with guest houses, bed and breakfast premises as well as some self-catering properties.

Fraser Johnson, at The Duke’s, said: “We know so many visitors come to St Andrews for the golf, but they can’t always get on the course they want to play. That’s especially the case as we count down to the 150th Open.

“So we have created a partnership where guests staying at accommodation other than our own five red star hotel can book direct to play Scotland’s best heathland course.”

The webcam allows visitors to see live images of the current conditions at the Duke’s Course at Craigtoun.

The Duke’s is the only Scottish Heathland course in the Home of Golf, sitting high above the town with panoramic views across the Eden Valley to St Andrews and the sea. A previous host of the European and Scottish Amateur Championship, it provides golfers with “a perfect blend of tactical, risk and reward golf holes and is a bucket list course for all those who visit.”

Nicky and Barry Cross, of Craigmore Guest House, one of those included in the new approach, welcomed the initiative.

Nicky said: "Undeniably, links golf is at the top of the list for most golfers who stay with us. But The Duke’s provides not only an alternative if they can’t get a tee time on a links course, it delivers a unique experience at a exceptional club.”

The partnership created by The Duke’s sees the club designing bespoke printed literature for each of the accommodation providers, together with direct booking access for their guests. The Club has also installed a webcam so visitors can check a live feed at any time to see the conditions on site. It can be viewed via bit.ly/Dukes-Webcam

Fraser added: “As the leading resort hotel in St Andrews it may seem juxtaposed for us to be working with and promoting other accommodation providers, but as a town we all work together to ensure St Andrews remains a vibrant, sustainable destination for all who wish to visit.”