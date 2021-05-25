160 homes planned in phase two of housing development in Fife town

Avant Homes, based in the Derbyshire town of Chesterfield, has submitted plans for a further 160 homes west of Pitdinnie Road in Cairneyhill.

The firm has already built 100 homes on the site on an estate it calls Pitdinnie Grange.

This new submission represents phase two of the same development, including a 25% provision of affordable housing to be built in the south-east of the site.

The development at Cairneyhill

Avant says its latest homes - to be situated between its existing new builds and the Rushy Burn - will provide benefits to the village in the form of extra core paths, safer walking routes to Cairneyhill Primary and additional open spaces.

It proposes closing the loop of roads started during phase one, and connecting the development as a whole to the road leading to Oakley via a new roundabout to be built where the roads meet at the western edge.

However, the loop will only be closed on the northern side of the estate following talks with Fife Council to ensure traffic flow across the whole development is kept to a minimum.

The housebuilder also proposes green space, a play area where the phases meet north of Drummormie Road and "squares" within the estate where visitors can park their cars.

"The proposal for phase two of development forms an appropriate design response to the surrounding context in terms of townscape and landscape character as well as providing a continuation of the form and character which was established during phase one," Avant says in its justification statement to planning chiefs.

Concerns had been aired prior to the submission of the plans that Cairneyhill may not be able to accommodate a development of this size. The developer has confirmed it would be willing to pay £364,200 towards the local transport network, but has not specified whether it would be making any contribution to local education or health budgets.

Councillors on Fife's Central and West planning committee will discuss the plans at a meeting later this year, as they constitute a major development that cannot be decided by officers under delegated powers.

