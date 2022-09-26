160-year old Fife business creates new key role

Mark Murphy is chief risk officer with the Donaldson Group and will play a key role helping the business expand into a more diverse product range and services.

Mark joined the company in 1986 as a management trainee before taking roles as a production assistant, quality assurance representative, stock manager and mill foreman. He then moved into systems management firstly as integrated systems manager, latterly as head of occupational risk and compliance management.

Mark Murphy

He said: “There has been a lot of change over the last 30 years, and we have welcomed many new team members in recent times, but throughout this growth I continue to love working for the business.”