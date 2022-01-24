Knockhill Distillery could create up to 11 new jobs and build a platform for future development if proposals for the new facility at Din Moss Farm near Dunfermline are given the go ahead.

The family-run farm currently produces sheep and poultry but, with grazing only available seasonally, landowners are keen to turn an existing farm building into a malt distillery, maturation warehouse and bottling plant - all under the one roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Knockhill Distillery could create 11 jobs

A gin and vodka distillation still will be run alongside the whisky still to generate additional income and allow those behind the project to develop and market the brand whilst the malt matures for a minimum of three years.

A spokesperson said the business plan submitted alongside the application demonstrates the business will be both “viable and sustainable."

“This plan shows that Knockhill Distillery has the potential to be successful, will immediately provide rural employment opportunities to local fabrication, plumbing and electrical firms, will provide up to 11 staff roles including trainee positions and has the possibility of creating a Fife tourist facility in the future with further employment opportunities,” the spokesperson added.

“We aim to operate as a carbon neutral business from the outset.”

According to the plans, there is a second existing building on site which could be used as an additional maturation warehouse if required, with very little need for any physical changes to external finishings.

The distillery will also use a wood chip-fuelled biomass plant as its main source of fuel.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.