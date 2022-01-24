Fife’s gardens open for Scottish Snowdrop Festival

The event invites visitors to enjoy sheets of white flowers and collections of special varieties of mid-winter’s loveliest bloom.

Running through the peak of snowdrop season, it spotlights private gardens, public spaces and grand estates as they show off their snowdrops.

Cambo near St Andrews is where the Scottish Snowdrop Festival began more than a decade ago and the woodlands are spectacular.

Teasses, near Leven

Visitors can stroll through glades that have been transformed into a sea of white flowers and for real aficionados there will be opportunities on every Wednesday from February 2-March 2, and then again on March 22, to take part in Snowdrop Insights sessions, when Cambo’s gardeners will reveal some of the many rare snowdrops in the Cambo collection

On Sunday, February 27, at Teasses near Leven, there will be the chance to take candlelight walks through the estate’s 60 acres of gardens and snowdrop woods, followed by refreshments in the restored Victorian greenhouses.

At Millfield House in Falkland, which will open on every Sunday in February, more than 100 different varieties of snowdrops grown in raised beds will be on view, making the beauty of individual flowers easier to appreciate, while there will be thousands more snowdrops brightening up the walled garden, meadow and woodland paths.

At Kirklands, near Saline, the two acres of gardens and 20 acres of naturally restoring woodland will be open on Sunday, February 27, and Sunday, March 6.Also on March 6, Auchtertool House near Kirkcaldy will be throwing open its gate so that anyone can come along and discover the snowdrops that flourish in the three acres surrounding this Georgian mansion.

Dougal Philip, director, Discover Scottish Gardens, said: “From very humble beginnings this festival has grown to become a much-cherished celebration of the beauty of our gardens at that moment when winter starts to give way to spring. It’s a chance to get outdoors, take some exercise and appreciate the beauty that nature brings our way.”

For more information, please visit: www.discoverscottishgardens.org/snowdropfestival

