Antiques fair returns to Kirkcaldy and adds new event to schedule

Bargain hunters have an opportunity to look for some rare gems when an antiques, collectors and retro fair returns to Kirkcaldy next month

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 27th May 2022, 2:04 pm

With the success of previous fairs, organisers have decided to branch out and host a fair at the Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

Running from 10:30am – 3:30pm in Kirkcaldy’s St Bryce Kirk on June 11, and the Rothes Halls in Glenrothes on June 25, the fair will offer a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale.

Read More

Read More
Fife park set to host platinum jubilee celebration picnic

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The antiques fair is set to return next month. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

These will include: Gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects (eg decanters, vases), cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cups, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art tapestry, wooden items, large and small ceramics, glassware, books, magazines, comics, linen and soft furnishings, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, banknotes and medals, toys, models, tableware and other random collectables.

Entry will be £1, payable at the door on the day.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Collectable-Jules-398643213564145.

AntiquesKirkcaldyGlenrothes