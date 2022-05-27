Planned for next Saturday, June 4, between the hours of 12:00pm - 4:00pm the Rotary Club of Leven together with Friends of Silverburn Park are hosting the free event for families in the park.

All events are free, and there are prizes too!

The jubilee event will be held next weekend in Silverburn Park.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Bring your picnic along or buy from the food vans, get an ice-cream from Mr Whippy, or alternatively visitors can order a picnic box in advance from Jules at the Cottage Window Cafe.

“There will be a piper, the Black Watch Cadet Pipe Band, Buckhaven Brass Band, face painting, rock painting, sack races, and games galore in the gazebos set up around the park.