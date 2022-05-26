Alfie’s, based at 50 High Street, opened its doors at the start of April this year and has been wowing diners with its old downtown New York inspired bar.

The bar and kitchen is based in the premises, which was formerly the Tipsy Cow, in Kirkcaldy’s west end.

Licensee Lauren Hutchison (centre) with her staff at Alfie's in Kirkcaldy High St. Pic: Scott Louden.

All diners have to do is show staff at the pub their online parking ticket and Alfie’s will deduct the cost from their bill.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “Alfie’s pays for parking! Join us for lunch, or dinner and show us your RingGo and we shall knock the cost off the bill.

“Come and get cosy in Alfie’s, and enjoy some hearty pub food, a few drinks and the best atmosphere on the high street.”