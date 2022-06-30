Arts supplies and craft shop launches in Fife

The Craft Room is the first dedicated, independent arts and crafts supplies shop to be in the centre of Dunfermline for a number of years.

Owner, Tamara Currie, runs a range of craft workshops in her Bridge Street premises – some of which she delivers and others she brings in specific crafters.

She also runs regular evening sessions where local crafters can meet and work on their specific projects over a coffee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Craft Room has opened its doors

As a client of Business Gateway Fife, Karen Cassells, business adviser, gave the business general start up advice and information on sourcing premises and funding.

Tamara said: “I was lucky to secure premises in Bridge Street and only opened around the middle of April after making some minor property improvements internally.