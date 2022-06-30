Arts supplies and craft shop launches in Fife

The Craft Room is the first dedicated, independent arts and crafts supplies shop to be in the centre of Dunfermline for a number of years.
Owner, Tamara Currie, runs a range of craft workshops in her Bridge Street premises – some of which she delivers and others she brings in specific crafters.
She also runs regular evening sessions where local crafters can meet and work on their specific projects over a coffee.
As a client of Business Gateway Fife, Karen Cassells, business adviser, gave the business general start up advice and information on sourcing premises and funding.
Tamara said: “I was lucky to secure premises in Bridge Street and only opened around the middle of April after making some minor property improvements internally.
“The feedback from local artists and the wider craft community has been extremely positive. I am also grateful to Karen of Business Gateway Fife for all her support and advice.”