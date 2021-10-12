Bayne’s Bakers unveils expansion plans at Fife base
A long-established Fife bakery is looking to expand its operations.
Bayne’s has applied to Fife Council for permission to extend its main bakery in Lochore.
The family run company - now into its third generation - has lodged a planning application to build a new larger freezer using modern freezer technologies on an unused area of the bakery site at Loanhead Avenue.
In a supporting statement, it said: “As Baynes business continues to grow and it opens more and more shops, the requirement for additional freezer capacity within the bakery is paramount.
“The freezer size has been designed to accommodate future growth over the next few years and has been located to allow further future expansion if required.”Bayne’s is in advanced negotiations with Fife Council to purchase land that is for sale to the north and east of the site.
A pre-planning application was submitted in December.
A decision on its extension will be made in due course.