An application to change the use of the premises has been lodged with Fife Council.

Iqra Luqman wants to turn the former shop in Lyon Way in the Kingdom centre, Glenrothes, into a cafe.

The cafe could soon move into this empty unit

The applicant, from Kirkcaldy, runs Whipped Desserts Ltd.

The application to Fife Council will be considered in due course.

