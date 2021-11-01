Scottish rock band GUN stage acoustic show in Fife ahead of Breakout Festival

Scottish rockers GUN visited Styx in the Lang Toun for a special acoustic set to get the ball rolling on the big three-day event which is scheduled to take place on the town’s waterfront from May 27-29.

The band will join a host of Scottish names at the three-day event which is expected to draw up to 30,000 music fans to town.

It will be the first time the Esplanade has staged a music festival - and it is shaping up to be the biggest single event of its kind in the Kingdom next year.

GUN on stage in Kirkcaldy

GUN members, Dante Gizzi and Giuliano "Jools" Gizzi took to the stage at Styx for an evening of music and chat in front of a big crowd, with many fans travelling to Fife to see them live.

Their set included a host of tracks from the their early albums Taking On the World and Gallus.

The evening also included a set from Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter PG Ciarletta who is also scheduled to perform at the Breakout Festival.

The organisers were delighted with the response to the night which came just days after they unveiled Scottish music legends Wet Wet Wet as their latest headliners.

It was the first event under the Breakout banner since plans to stage the festival were rescheduled from October to next May - and it could be followed by other one-off shows.

Breakout is set to be the biggest music festival staged in the town, and one of the largest in Fife.

Organisers have moved the entire line-up into new dates next summer, and that means fans will get to see the likes of Big Country, The Skids, Midge Ure, Hue and Cry, and many more.

They will all be on stage at the Basin on Kirkcaldy waterfront - the first time the area has been used to stage an event on this scale.

They will be joined by a host of Fife-based musicians and bands, as well as a dance and acoustic stage further along the waterfront.

