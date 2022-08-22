Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Banks joined the then fledgling Kingdom Housing Association in August 1987.

Today he heads up a business which has become the largest housing association in the Kingdom.

A registered social landlord, Kingdom has the biggest housing stock across the region.

Bill Banks, chief executive of Kingdom Housing Association - the largest housing association in the region.

Bill has held a number of roles within the organisation, but spent most of his time in charge of development and property services before becoming depute chief executive in 2008 and CEO five years later.

He said: “When I started with Kingdom, we had one completed project and operated from a porta cabin.

“I remember when we bought our first Amstrad computer!

Kingdom Housing Association got £2.1m from the Scottish Government through the Scottish Charitable Bond programme to develop 25 social rent homes at Park Road in Kirkcaldy. Pictured: (l-r) Nick Pollard, Kingdom Housing Association’s Director of Finance and Digital, Kevin Stewart MSP, Bill Banks, Kingdom Group Chief Executive

“Rent payments were recorded on ‘pink rent cards’. It was a time when everyone did a bit of everything and anything.”

Today, Kingdom manages around 6500 homes, employs two staff and has two subsidiaries - and it’s been recognised with a clutch of awards.

“Kingdom is unrecognisable from the early days,” he said.

“However, the constant change is probably the main reason I’m still here after so many years. I’ve really enjoyed my time with Kingdom and in addition to the affordable housing projects we have provided, to meet a range of housing needs, I’m particularly proud of the sustainability initiatives we have developed, the homelessness programmes provided and the trainee programme we have implemented.

“I truly believe that many of the trainees and other dedicated staff who work with us have demonstrated the commitment and potential to be future leaders at Kingdom or elsewhere in the sector.”