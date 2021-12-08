Christmas Market returns to heart of Kirkcaldy town centre

The second festive event takes place on Friday and Saturday, and will transform the pedestrianised zone between Tolbooth Street and Kirk Wynd.

It was launched last week by Artisan Fridays and Love Oor Lang Toun and was an instant hit with shoppers and visitors.

The market featured a range of food traders and products from businesses and makers.

Kirkcaldy's Christmas market (Pic: Monarch Photography)

This week there will be everything mulled wine from Cupcake Coffee Box to bratwurst sausages from Jake’s Street Food to an oyster bar from Callum C Sinclair Fish.

There will also be live entertainment.

The Christmas market runs from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

As well as this weekend, it will be in operation on Friday 17th and 24th, and Saturday 18th.

Love Oor Lang Toun is also working with 20 different businesses on a ‘Festive Fiver’ which will see special £5 deals available at each one

Look out for the window stickers in participating businesses.

