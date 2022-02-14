Coal road link to Longannet discovered as new owners develop former Fife opencast site

The 2.25-mile route was covered in vegetation - and virtually unrecognisable.

It was discovered by the new owners, National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd which is planning to transform the site into an eco-therapy wellness and Leisure Park.

The path which once carried coal to Longannet

Since the closure of the opencast mine, vegetation covered the tarmac road, leaving little more than a pathway unrecognisable to its former use and size.

Irene Bisset, who chairs National Pride, said: “It was an amazing discovery particularly, as what was revealed, was in a very good condition having been protected from the weather by the years of accumulated vegetation.

“The now exposed road will assist us greatly by providing easier access across the site whilst further maintenance and repair works continue.”National Pride will shortly bring forward proposals to Fife Council for the development of the site.

Work underway at the former opencast site

