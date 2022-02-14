Former Kirkcaldy linen factory to become new Farmfoods store

National retailer Farmfoods has submitted plans to demolish the former Victoria Linen Works in Kirkcaldy and create a new branch following the closure of its previous outlet in the Kirkcaldy Centre - formerly known as The Postings.

Up to 20 jobs and significant new investment have been promised by the company if planning permission is granted for the development in McKenzie Street, although there will inevitably be concerns about whether or not the proposed store will take trade away from elsewhere in the town.

The former linen works in Kirkcaldy which could become a supermarket

Aldi has a supermarket across the road from the site, but supporting papers along with the application from Farmfoods suggest there would be minimal impact on the town centre and other retail areas such as St Clair Street and Templehall.

The documents also note that a number of other sites were considered but ultimately rejected, with the former Victoria Linen Works pinpointed as ideal in terms of location and for transport links.

A statement from the company noted: “A full retail impact assessment has been undertaken and this demonstrates that the proposal will not have a significant adverse impact on the vitality or viability of Kirkcaldy town centre or any other related locations within Kirkcaldy or elsewhere.

“The development would also assist in meeting an identified qualitative retail deficiency providing an improvement on the range of convenience goods shopping for the benefit of local residents.”

Based in Kirkcaldy since 1825, Peter Greig and Co - the company based at the former Victoria Linen Works - closed its doors for the last time in April last year.

Around 20 people worked at the factory on St Clair Street.

A family-owned firm, it was once one of 15 mills in Kirkcaldy alone.

Fife’s industrial heritage was built on coal and textiles – at their peak in the 19th century, the mills employed around 10,000 people.

Farmfoods, meanwhile, has a significant presence across Scotland and Fife in general, with shops in Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Leven.

Founded in Aberdeen in 1954, the firm now has more than 330 stores across the UK.

