The new store will open at 8:00am on Thursday, August 26.

It will be replacing its existing store on the Esplanade, which will close for the final time at 5.00pm on August 25, with all existing colleagues retained.

With a 1,410m² sales area, Lidl’s new larger store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and electric vehicle charging points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has announced its new Kirkcaldy store will open on August 26. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Ahead of the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022, the store will also have a money-back recycling station.

As part of Lidl’s Feed It Back initiative, in partnership with Neighbourly, the new store will redistribute surplus food and customer donations to local charities including Greener Kirkcaldy, a grassroots organisation that aims to tackle poverty in the region and Nourish, a community support centre for vulnerable people and young families.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, said: “It’s fantastic we have been able to open a new store in Kirkcaldy, one that is even bigger and offers a range of facilities for our customers including superfast electric vehicle charging points.

The current Lidl store on the Esplanade will close on August 25. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

“We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl to the Esplanade and look forward to serving our multi-award-winning products to the local community.”

Part of the company’s ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022, the store will create new jobs for the local community.

Earlier this summer the company confirmed the move will create 35 new jobs.

The news comes after Iceland Foods revealed plans to move into the Kirkcaldy store currently occupied by Lidl on the town’s Esplanade.

The Food Warehouse by Iceland Foods will operate from the premises after Lidl transfers its operations to a new larger store although the exact opening date has not been revealed as yet.

Iceland Foods submitted a recent planning application to Fife Council for the replacement of existing entrance doors, side screens and the installation of two new full height shopfront sections next to the new entrance at the Esplanade unit.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.