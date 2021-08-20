Lidl in Kirkcaldy: This is when cut price supermarket opens new Esplanade store
Lidl has confirmed that its new store on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade will open its doors to customers for the first time next week.
The new store will open at 8:00am on Thursday, August 26.
It will be replacing its existing store on the Esplanade, which will close for the final time at 5.00pm on August 25, with all existing colleagues retained.
With a 1,410m² sales area, Lidl’s new larger store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and electric vehicle charging points.
Ahead of the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022, the store will also have a money-back recycling station.
As part of Lidl’s Feed It Back initiative, in partnership with Neighbourly, the new store will redistribute surplus food and customer donations to local charities including Greener Kirkcaldy, a grassroots organisation that aims to tackle poverty in the region and Nourish, a community support centre for vulnerable people and young families.
Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, said: “It’s fantastic we have been able to open a new store in Kirkcaldy, one that is even bigger and offers a range of facilities for our customers including superfast electric vehicle charging points.
“We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl to the Esplanade and look forward to serving our multi-award-winning products to the local community.”
Part of the company’s ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022, the store will create new jobs for the local community.
Earlier this summer the company confirmed the move will create 35 new jobs.
The news comes after Iceland Foods revealed plans to move into the Kirkcaldy store currently occupied by Lidl on the town’s Esplanade.
The Food Warehouse by Iceland Foods will operate from the premises after Lidl transfers its operations to a new larger store although the exact opening date has not been revealed as yet.
Iceland Foods submitted a recent planning application to Fife Council for the replacement of existing entrance doors, side screens and the installation of two new full height shopfront sections next to the new entrance at the Esplanade unit.